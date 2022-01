A man in his 30’s has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Ashling Murphy.

He had been treated in a Dublin hospital since last Thursday – after suffering self-inflicted injuries.

The 23-year-old teacher was killed last Wednesday while out for a run at a canal bank near Tullamore, Co Offaly.

The man is now detained in Tullamore Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.