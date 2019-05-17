Man arrested over suspicious device made the call to alert Gardaí himself

A man arrested in Kilkenny yesterday morning is still undergoing a medical assessment.

He was detained after a suspicious device was found in the Butterslip yesterday morning after he had made the call himself to alert Gardaí.

High Street and Kieran Street were shut for a number of hours while a controlled explosion was carried out by the army bomb squad on the device, which was not viable

The man in his 50’s who was taken into Garda custody, and brought for medical assessment yesterday evening.