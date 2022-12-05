Man arrested after Gardai and Revenue seize 7kg of herbal cannabis in Kilkenny city

A man’s been arrested after 7kgs of cannabis was seized during a drugs raid in Kilkenny.

The discovery of 7.2kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value up to €114,800 was made during a planned search of a house in the city on Monday.

It was a joint operation between the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and Detectives from the Kilkenny Drugs Unit targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is being questioned at Kilkenny Garda Station.