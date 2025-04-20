One man is being treated for serious injuries, and emergency services are attending the scene, after a two-vehicle collision on the R448 in Kilkenny.

Shortly after 12:30pm today (Sunday), Gardaí and emergency services were alerted following a collision between a car and a motorcycle on the R448 at Knockwilliam, Ballyhale, County Kilkenny.

The motorcyclist, an adult male, is being treated at the scene for serious injuries.

The road is currently closed and local traffic diversions are in place.

Road users are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes where possible.