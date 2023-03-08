Man charged with firearms and drugs offences after gunshots fired in Tullow on Monday

A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court in Carlow on drugs and firearms charges.

It’s in relation to an incident where a number of gunshots were fired at a van in Tullow on Monday morning

A man in his 20s was arrested later that evening.

He was charged this morning after being questioned at Carlow Garda station and brought before Carlow District court.

He’s been remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison and is due to appear again before Cloverhill District Court next Wednesday.