Man charged in connection with Post Office incident in Carlow due before Kilkenny district court today

A man in his 30’s is due before the court in Kilkenny this morning charged in connection with events at Hosey’s Post office last Friday.

He was among two arrested last night and taken to Carlow Garda station for questioning in relation to the incident at the Staplestown road Post Office.

One man was released without charge last night while the other is due before the court later.

A file is being prepared for the DPP in relation to the entire incident.