A young man charged with multiple firearms offences has appeared before Naas Circuit Court today.

22-year-old Shane Kinsella, of Tynock, Kiltegan, County Wicklow had originally been charged alongside Evan Fitzgerald, the 22-year-old man who died after firing shots at a shopping centre in Carlow last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s charged with possession of a semi-automatic pistol, as well as an assault rifle and a range of ammunition, stemming from an incident in March 2024.

The defense has requested more time before entering a plea, and Mr Kinsella will appear before the same court on the 7th of October.

A third young man, facing the same charges in connection with the same incident, previously pleaded guilty and is due to be sentenced on the same day.