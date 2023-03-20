Man continues to be questioned following seizure of €2.4million worth of cocaine in South East

A man in his thirties still being held this (Monday) morning over a €2.4 million euro drugs seizure in the South East.

The discovery was made at Rosslare Europort in County Wexford on Saturday afternoon.

The drugs were found by Revenue Customs Service officers when they stopped and searched a Latvian-registered freight truck that came off a ferry from Cherbourg in France.

Over 34 kilos of cocaine was found with the help of Revenue’s mobile X-ray scanner and sniffer dog Jasper, in the overhead area of the cab.

The seizure comes as part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.

The male arrested is still being questioned at a Garda station in the Eastern region.