Man continues to be questioned in Carlow over murder in Meath

A man’s being questioned by Gardaí in Carlow in connection with a murder last week.

19-year-old Conor O’Brien, who was originally from Gorey in Co Wexford, was shot dead outside his flat in Enfield, Co Meath on Thursday.

Gardaí say he wasn’t known to them “in any form” and have described him as someone who “kept to himself”. His funeral took place yesterday.

A male in his fifties, who was arrested at a Carlow Town premises on Tuesday night for being in possession of a firearm (see here), continues to be held at the local garda station where last night he was formally detained in connection with the fatal shooting of Mr O’Brien (see here).