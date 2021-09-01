Man arrested over firearm in Carlow detained in connection to Meath murder investigation

A male in his 50s, arrested in Carlow on Tuesday evening for possession of a handgun continues to be detained at Carlow Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

The man in question has since been formally detained for offences connected with the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Conor O’Brien in Enfield on the evening of Thursday 26 August this year.

That’s according to Gardaí as of Wednesday evening.

19-year-old O’Brien was shot dead outside his flat in Enfield late on Thursday last.

Gardai say he wasn’t known to them “in any form” and have described him as someone who “kept to himself”.

Conor’s funeral service took place earlier today.

KCLR understands that shortly after 10pm on Tuesday of this week, Gardaí responded to reports of an incident at premises in Carlow Town.

A man found to be in possession of a handgun was arrested at the scene, the firearm subsequently removed for ballistic examination.

Due to the nature of his arrest, the man can be held at Carlow Town Garda Station for up to three days.