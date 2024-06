A motorcyclist has died in a crash in County Wicklow.

The single-vehicle incident happened at Turlough Hill at the Wicklow Gap shortly before 10 o’clock last night.

The man, aged in his thirties, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed for a post-mortem exam.

The scene is closed for a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí­ are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.