Man dies after collapsing in Kilkenny City’s Linear Park

A man has died after collapsing in the Linear Park In Kilkenny City on Monday morning.

KCLR understands that a passerby came across the man in his 50s after he got into difficulty in the area near The Weir at about 8am.

Emergency services were called and Gardai, who were first on the scene, tried to resuscitate him.

Paramedics from the Ambulance and Fire Services also attempted to help the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardai say no foul play is suspected and the coroner has been informed.

They are attempted to inform the man’s family.