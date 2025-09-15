The person injured in what’s been called a ‘serious assault’ in Tipperary town has died.

The man aged in his eighties died at University Hospital Limerick following the incident at St Michael’s Avenue just after 9:30pm on Friday night.

The local Coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been notified and a post-mortem examination will take place.

Investigations are continuing and a man aged in his thirties who was arrested in connection to the incident remains detained at a garda station in the county.

Those who saw what happened or who might have footage from the area between 7 and 10pm that evening is asked to contact any garda station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062 80670, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.