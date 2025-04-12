A man in his 30s has died in a crash in South Tipperary.

The collision, involving a car and a ride-on lawnmower, happened on the N76 at Kilcash Cross, near Clonmel, at about 9.50 last night.

The man, who was travelling on the lawnmower, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford, where a post-mortem exam will take place in due course.

No other injuries were reported.

The road remains closed for technical examination of the scene today, with diversions in place.

Gardaí­ are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who was travelling in the area between 9.30 and 10.30 last night and has camera footage, including dash-cam footage, is asked to make it available to Gardaí.