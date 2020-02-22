Man dies in Kilkenny road collision

A man has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Kilkenny.

It happened in the early hours of this morning when a van collided with a tree at Duninga on the R705 between Goresbridge and Bagenalstown.

The male driver, who was in his forties, was critically injured during the collision and was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny where he later died.

The road is closed for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place. It’s expected to reopen in the next hour.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling on the R705 road between Goresbridge and Bagenalstown between 12.00am and 01.00am this morning, to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.