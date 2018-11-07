Man dies in two-car collision on Carlow to Portlaoise Road while mother and child hospitalised

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash on the Carlow to Portlaoise road yesterday.

A man in his 40s was killed in the two-car collision on the Carlow to Portlaoise road near Simmon’s Mill Cross just before 9am.

A mother and child travelling in the second car were also hospitalised after suffering what are described as minor injuries in the incident.

You’re being asked to contact the Gardaí in Laois if you saw a dark-coloured saloon car or a white-coloured saloon car travelling on the N80 between Arles and Stradbally yesterday.

Or, if you were on the N80 between 8 and 9 yesterday morning and might have some dash-cam footage that might be a help – you’re asked to contact Portlaoise Garda station on 057 8674100.