Man dies in two-car collision on Carlow to Portlaoise Road while mother and child hospitalised

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash on the Carlow to Portlaoise road yesterday.

A man in his 40s was killed in the two-car collision on the Carlow to Portlaoise road near Simmon’s Mill Cross just before 9am.

A mother and child travelling in the second car were also hospitalised after suffering what are described as minor injuries in the incident.

You’re being asked to contact the GardaĆ­ in Laois if you saw a dark-coloured saloon car or a white-coloured saloon car travelling on the N80 between Arles and Stradbally yesterday.

Or, if you were on the N80 between 8 and 9 yesterday morning and might have some dash-cam footage that might be a help – you’re asked to contact Portlaoise Garda station on 057 8674100.