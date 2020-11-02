KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Man due before court today following Tipperary seizure of drugs & cash worth €1,000,000

€647,500 worth of cocaine and around €370,000 in cash was recovered.

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 02/11/2020
IMAGE An Garda Siochana facebook

A man in his forties is due in court today after a seizure of drugs and cash worth €1,000,000 in County Tipperary.

Gardai searched a field in the Kilcommon area of Thurles shortly after 10 o’clock on Friday night.

He’s due before Limerick District Court at 10:30 this morning.

