Man due before Kilkenny District Court again today in connection with Friday night’s discovery of explosive material

The man charged in connection with the discovery of explosive material in Kilkenny City last week is expected to appear before the courts again today.

The male in his 30s was arrested & charged with possession of explosives after a finding was made at an address on Church Lane on Friday night.

He appeared before a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court yesterday where he was remanded in custody to Cloverhill District Court.

It’s understood he’s to appear before Kilkenny District Court via videolink later today.