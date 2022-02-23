Man due in court following attempted armed robberies in Carlow

A man is due in court this morning following two attempted armed robberies in Carlow on Tuesday.

Two shops in Graiguecullen, The Amber garage and Callinan’s shop, were targeted within about 15 minutes of each other by a man wielding a knife.

The incidents happened shortly before midday and nothing was taken in either.

However the suspect is understood to have fled on foot over Graiguecullen Bridge towards Carlow town centre before being arrested three hours later.

He was taken to Carlow Garda station for questioning and has since been charged in connection with the incidents.