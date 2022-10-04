Man due in court in Kilkenny in connection with the finding of €360,000 worth of drugs in Carlow

A man’s due in court in Kilkenny in connection with the finding of €360,000 worth of drugs in Carlow.

As part of Operation Tara locally, gardaí seized the cannabis herb in the Pollerton area on Sunday (2nd October).

The discovery was made during a search under warrant at a property that evening.

A man who’s aged in his forties was arrested at the scene and later detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996 at Carlow Garda Station.

He’s since been charged and is due before Kilkenny District Court this morning (Tuesday, 4th October).

Investigations are ongoing while the drugs seized will undergo further analysis.