Man due in court in Portlaoise following hijacking incident in Monasterevin

A man is due in court this morning charged in connection with a hijacking incident in Monasterevin at the weekend.

It happened shortly after 3 o’clock on Sunday when a man forced entry to a car, pushing a passenger from the vehicle.

He proceeded to flee the scene in the stolen car.

Following a number of lines of enquiry, Gardaí arrested a man in his 30’s on Monday.

He was taken to Kildare Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Portlaoise District Court this morning.

The stolen vehicle has since been recovered and is in the process of being returned to the owner.