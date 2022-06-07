Man due in court on charges relating to fatal road crash in Kilkenny

A man is due in court this morning facing charges in relation to a fatal road crash just outside Kilkenny on Saturday.

A motorcyclist, named locally as Ollie Heslin from Maganey in Kildare, died following a collision with a car at Blanchfield Park in Clifden at around 4.50pm.

Two other motorcyclists were taken to Waterford University Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car was arrested on Saturday evening and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice act.

He has since been charged to appear before Kilkenny district court this morning.

Garda investigations are ongoing.