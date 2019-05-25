Man holds up staff at Carlow outlet with what appeared to be a handgun

The hunt is on in Carlow for a man who carried out a robbery with what appeared to be a handgun last evening.

It happened at a premises at Sandhills, Pollerton at about 8:30pm.

One male suspect entered the building & produced what appeared to be a handgun & threatened staff.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The man made his escape with a sum of money.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing – anybody with information is asked to contact their local station.