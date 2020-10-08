KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Man hospitalised following Waterford City stabbing

An arrest has taken place and a file's being prepared for the DPP

Gardai (Garda vector/freephotos/Pixabay)
A man in his sixties has been hospitalised after being stabbed in Waterford City.

It happened at a house in St Herblain Park at around 7:30 yesterday evening (Wednesday, 7th October).

He was taken to Waterford Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A man in his twenties was arrested in connection to the assault but has since been released, while a file is being prepared for the DPP.

