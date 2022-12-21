Man hospitalised with serious injuries as Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Kilkenny city crash

A pedestrian was rushed to hospital on Tuesday evening after being hit by a bus on the Old Dublin road in Kilkenny.

The incident happened in rush hour traffic near the junction with the O Loughlin Road.

The man was removed from the scene to St Luke’s hospital with serious injuries.

There was considerable traffic disruption as the road was closed for a number of hours.

It later re-opened at around 9pm last night.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area that might have witnessed the incident to contact them in Kilkenny on 056 7775000.

Anyone with dashcam footage is also being asked to come forward.