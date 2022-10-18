Man in custody after women attacked in two robberies in Carlow town

Three women have been left shaken after being attacked in Carlow town overnight.

Shortly after midnight two women were walking from from town along Little Barrack Street, near the Bus Park, when they were approached from behind by a man on a bike.

One of the women was punched in the head and face a number of times and her handbag was stolen before the culprit fled on the bicycle.

The second incident happened just after 1am at the entrance to the Brotherton Estate in Graiguecullen.

A 22 year old woman was walking alone when she was approached from behind by a man on a bike.

She was knocked to the ground and received a number of blows to the face and head.

The male suspect, who had a moustache is described as wearing a grey jacket and a black hat fled with the woman’s phone.

Both incidents were reported to Gardaí and in a follow up operation a man was arrested just after 2am at an address in the town centre.

In both cases, the victims received a number of blows and were severely shaken but neither required hospital treatment.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in Carlow town centre between midnight and 1am and who witnessed either incident to contact 059 9136620.