Man in his 20’s charged to appear in court following cannabis seizure in Kilkenny
A man’s been charged to appear in court in connection with a drugs seizure in Kilkenny city.
Seven kilogrammes of herbal cannabis worth €114,800 was found during a planned search of a house in the city on Monday.
Detectives from the Kilkenny Drugs Unit teamed up with Revenue Customs Service & the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau for the operation.
A man in his 20’s was arrested at the scene and taken to Kilkenny Garda station for questioning.
He has since been charged to appear before Kilkenny district court this morning(10.30am).