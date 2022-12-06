Man in his 20’s charged to appear in court following cannabis seizure in Kilkenny

A man’s been charged to appear in court in connection with a drugs seizure in Kilkenny city.

Seven kilogrammes of herbal cannabis worth €114,800 was found during a planned search of a house in the city on Monday.

Detectives from the Kilkenny Drugs Unit teamed up with Revenue Customs Service & the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau for the operation.

A man in his 20’s was arrested at the scene and taken to Kilkenny Garda station for questioning.

He has since been charged to appear before Kilkenny district court this morning(10.30am).