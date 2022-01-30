Man in hospital following early morning assault in Kilkenny City

A man is in hospital this evening following an early morning assault in Kilkenny City.

The man aged in his 30s received a number of lacerations to his head following the attack on Lord Edward Street.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene and was taken to hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Gardaí had a number of areas cordoned off up to 1 O’Clock this afternoon, where evidence had been found in relation to their investigation.

No arrests have been made as of yet, and Garda investigations are still ongoing.

Kilkenny Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who may have dashcam footage, to contact them on 056 777 5000.