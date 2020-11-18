Kilkenny man killed in Killamery road crash named as James Cody

Gardai have named the Kilkenny man killed in a road crash yesterday as James Cody.

The local man aged in his 40s from Hillcrest, Sion Road died after his silver Ford Fusion left the road while traveling in the Callan direction on the N76 just outside Killamery.

It happened at about 11am on Tuesday morning and Gardai are asking for more people to get in touch if they were travelling the N76 around that time.

Road Policing Inspector Anthony Farrell says they are still trying to confirm the cause of the crash and they need any potential witnesses to come forward.