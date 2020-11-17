One man killed in Kilkenny road crash on N76 near Killamery

One person has been killed in a road crash near Callan.

The single car crash happened just after 11am on Tuesday morning on the N76 between Poulacapple National School and Killamery.

KCLR understands that a man in his 30s or 40s has died in the incident.

There are no other reports of injuries and no one else is believed to have been was involved in the crash.

Emergency services including paramedics, Gardai and the fire service are attending the scene.

Forensic investigators are being called in to examine the scene, so the road will be closed for several hours, and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.