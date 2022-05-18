Man suffers broken leg after getting caught up in fight between two others in Carlow Town in early hours of Sunday

Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal for information on an alleged assault in Carlow town at the weekend.

It happened when a row broke out in a takeaway on Potato Market in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A fight broke out between two men but it was a bystander, another man, who was injured.

He suffered a broken leg as a result of the altercation.

Sgt Peter McConnon is looking for any witnesses; “The gardaí are looking at CCTV footage in relation to this incident but again if anybody was in that area and saw that incident or may have seen the build-up to the incident please contact the gardaí in Carlow who are investigating; horrific incident for somebody who’s obviously not involved in the original incident at all”.