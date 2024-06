A man was taken to hospital following an alleged assault in Callan.

Gardaí are investigating after a report of the incident in the Mill Street area just before 1am on the Bank Holiday Monday (3rd June).

The injured party was taken to hospital for treatment – it’s believed another male is responsible.

Anybody who might have witnessed what happened or whose house or vehicle cameras might have picked up footage is asked to contact the town’s garda station on 056 7706630.