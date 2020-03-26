Mass round of applause for front line staff tonight

Members of the public are being asked to tonight give front line workers a mass round of applause, from the safety of their front doors.

At 8pm, you can show your appreciation for workers involved in the Covid19 effort, a move which follows a similar gesture seen across the globe.

The mass applause has been celebrated – while adhering to social distancing – in France, Spain and India,.

The ‘Clap for our carers’ will also be celebrated in the UK this evening at 8pm.

