Mass vaccination centre in Kilkenny is almost ready to go

The mass vaccination centre in Kilkenny is nearly ready to go.

The HSE says the preparations at Cillín Hill are well underway and nearing completion.

It’s planning for the Kilkenny venue and the one at IT Carlow to be operational by mid-March if vaccine deliveries allow.

This is despite the confusion that followed the original announcement that the Carlow site would be in the Seven Oaks Hotel.

KCLR then learned that deals had not been finalised with either venue and that, in fact, the HSE was still looking at other locations in Carlow Town before settling on the Barrow Centre at IT Carlow.