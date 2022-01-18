Massive asteroid won’t pose any threat to Earth as it passes us by later

A giant asteroid, bigger than any building on earth, is expected to soar past the planet today.

Given the name 7482 (1994 PC1), it’s more than a kilometre wide, and was first discovered at an observatory in Australia in August 1994.

Despite its size the asteroid won’t pose any threat to Earth as it passes by, as its closest point will be 5 times the distance of the moon.

Space commentator Leo Enright says it won’t be visible to the naked eye, but you can watch the spectacle online via the virtual telescope project.

He says thankfully its trajectory means it wont get too close to earth.