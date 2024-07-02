The Maternity Department at the General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny has won a Bright Spark National Innovation Award.

The crew at St Luke’s got the nod in the Best Nursing & Midwifery Project category for their ‘Muma Postnatal Hub’ service.

Commissioned by the National Women and Infants Health Programme, it’s designed to pivot around the needs of women, promote early intervention and signpost to additional services in the postnatal period.

The midwifery team saw this as a great opportunity to engage in human-centred design and to embrace a new way of working, engaging with the expertise of designers to implement this new service.

They used journey maps and empathy maps to identify what the problems were that needed to be addressed by this new service; this allowed them to develop an innovative service to include support, advice and signposting on postnatal services available to mothers and their families both in the hospital and the community.