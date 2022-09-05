Mayor calls for a reduction in Local Property Tax for Kilkenny

The Mayor of Kilkenny has called for a reduction in the Local Property Tax.

Mayor David Fitzgerald wants to see the rate drop by 10% as the rising cost of living impacts every business and household across the county.

Councillors will meet later this month to make a decision about the rate which is currently at the max of 15% above the flat rate introduced in 2019.

Mayor Fitzgerald says it would be a means of helping people at this difficult time with inflation now at nearly 10%:

“Everybody else in Ireland will have to try and live within their means in the forthcoming months and I think the council is going to have to face the same challenge”

“I said when I was elected Mayor that it was important that we as local Government didn’t make the burden on people too heavy over these difficult times. And I’m now following through on that committment by looking for a reduction in Local Property Tax”