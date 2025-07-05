The Cairn Community Games All Ireland National Finals for Swimming, Table Quizzes, Gymnastics and Chess/Draughts kicks off today in Kilkenny.

Over 1,300 children are expected to attend the event at The Watershed, with food and activities also on offer for attendees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to KCLR News, Mayor of Carlow Town Paul Doogue wished all of the children participating the very best of luck.

“We have our swimming finals, and our gymnastics finals our table quiz finals and chess and draughts, so over saturday and Sunday we have two packed days, a couple of thousand people will visit Kilkenny from all over the country, within the 26 counties, they’ll be all here in bits and pieces all over the weekend, so I just want to wish each and every one of them the very best of luck, so best of luck to every young boy and girl, just come along, enjoy your weekend, and enjoy all the scenes around Kilkenny aswell.”