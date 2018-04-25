McGuinness says the truth is out there after Disclosures Tribunal evidence

“As far as I am concerned, the truth is out.”

The words of local TD John McGuinness in relation to the Disclosures Tribunal which is investigating whether or not smear campaigns were launched against Garda whistleblower, Maurice McCabe.

The Carlow Kilkenny TD gave evidence before the Tribunal over two days earlier this month.

Speaking to KCLR Live today, Deputy McGuinness says he ran into Sergeant McCabe while he was there.