McGuinness slams last-minute cancellation of Kilkenny High Court sittings

A shortage of judges was the reason given

KCLR96FM News & Sport 04/12/2019

John McGuinness is questioning if the recent cancellation of a High Court sitting in Kilkenny was a stunt.

Speaking in the Dáil the Fianna Fail TD has asked the Justice Minister if it was a ploy by the court service to put pressure on the government to appoint more judges.

The reason given for the last minute cancellation was a shortage of High Court judges.

Deputy McGuinness said the way it was handled showed a lack of respect to the public in Kilkenny.

Meanwhile Minister Michael Creed, on behalf of the Justice Minister told the house that 5 new judges are going to be appointed this Friday.

He said he would relay the concerns raised by Deputy McGuinness but that the Government could not question the courts actions.

 

