Measures to help farmers will be discussed by the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee

It’s been a long, difficult year for farmers – and a very expensive one at that.

So says Carlow TD Pat Deering who chairs the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee which will today be hearing from the Agriculture Minister and bank representatives about measures to help farmers.

Between the snow in spring and the drought all summer, it’s been a particularly tough number of months.

Speaking to KCLR News, Deputy Pat Deering says farmers are still under pressure.