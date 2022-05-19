The median net wealth of households in Carlow and Kilkenny is just below the national average.

That figure is €193,100, according to the CSO in its Household Finance and Consumption Survey. (Full details here).

It reveals that the mean value of a main residence across the country is €260,000.

Net wealth is highest in the Eastern and Midland region at €223,000, which includes counties Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Meath, Westmeath, and Wicklow.

That compares with the southern region where net wealth is €181,000 encompassing Carlow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford.

And €173,300 in the Northern and Western region which includes Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Monaghan, Roscommon and Sligo.

Almost seven in ten households have some form of debt including mortgages, loans, credit cards and overdrafts.

More than nine out of ten households own some form of financial assets like savings, investments and voluntary pensions.