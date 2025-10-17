Plans for the Seskin Wind Farm could be back on the table.

Though rejected by both Kilkenny and Laois county councils (see rulings here and here), the company behind the project, Seskin Renewable Energy Limited, has appealed those decisions to An Coimisiún Pleanála.

They say the vision is “In line with Government targets to establish Ireland as a carbon neutral country by 2050”.

However, those on both sides of the county line who are opposed to the proposed development of eight turbines are set to gather at the Castle Arms in Durrow tonight to map out their next moves.