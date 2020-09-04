Meeting taking place today to look at how the government can open up sports events again

Supervising entrances and exits to sporting venues could be key to allowing spectators back in to watch games.

A crucial meeting’s taking place this afternoon between government ministers, sporting bodies, and the Acting Chief Medical Officer.

Sources say it will be a “listening exercise”, to hear public health concerns about people from separate households sharing cars to matches, congregating outside, and socialising afterwards.

One plan being considered is introducing supervisors to ensure social distancing at venues.

Sports Minister Catherine Martin says everyone is keen to lift restrictions, if public health advice allows it:

“Sports is another thing, and I’ve arranged a meeting with Minister Donnelly and the CMO, the IRFU, the FAI, the GAA and Sports Ireland to see how we can open it up”.

“As the Taoiseach said, all of us at cabinet want to do that, we want to see people open for business and open to perform and for us to enjoy sport again”.