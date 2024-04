The newly wedded couple snapped with An Taoiseach Simon Harris say meeting him on their special day was “a nice addition”.

Amanda Waddell, a scientist from Ballyhale, originally Tullamore auctioneer Francis Egan in the Left Bank in Kilkenny city a decade ago.

And it was very close to that spot that they ran into the leader of the country during his visit on Friday evening just after they’d tied the knot.

They told our Brian Redmond all about it on The KCLR Daily – hear that here;