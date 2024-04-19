Simon Harris has paid his first visit to the Carlow Kilkenny constituency as Taoiseach.

He was in Carlow for this morning’s ‘European Farmers’ Deal: EPP vision for agriculture in Europe’ conference hosted by MEP Seán Kelly and when he met with media to discuss Stardust, immigration and a range of other topics.

KCLR Agricultural Correspondent Matt O’Keeffe asked him about Kildalton College’s chance of providing the location for the new veterinary college in Ireland while KCLR News’ Edwina Grace asked if he had any words of hope for people locally who face challenges each day accessing housing, healthcare, education and services, especially for children with additional needs.

But he began the press conference by noting that’s it’s important for him & Government to re-engage with those involved in the farming & agricultural sector.

After addressing those attending the event, he moved into Carlow town to meet with Mayor Tom O’Neill, Cllr Fergal Browne and Local Election hopeful for the Fine Gael Party Paul Doogue.

And then off he went on a walk around Tullow Street, but not before stopping for a photo, his choice of seat leading some nearby to quip he may be considering a political party change;

He also popped into a number of local businesses, including the recently revamped Shaw’s …

And stopped to chat to people there as well as along the way;

An Taoiseach ended his visit in Kilkenny city;