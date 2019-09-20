Meeting tonight to decide if South Kilkenny beef blockade will be lifted

Beef protestors at the Dawn Meat factory in Grannagh are holding a meeting tonight to try and decide if they’ll come off the picket line.

Blockades have been lifted at other processing plants locally after a deal was reached last weekend between Meat Industry Ireland and farming representatives.

But some local protestors are reluctant to stand down until they are certain the deal can bring about real change in the sector.

Jimmy who’s a beef Farmer in Kilkenny says they can’t afford to take the pressure off until they’re sure they’ve secured real positive changes for the sector.