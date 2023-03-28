Members of Keep Her Lit festival in Inistioge Co Kilkenny shocked after discovering trees they’d planted had been vandalised

A local resident says she was shocked by a vandalism attack in Inistioge.

Jadzia Kaminska is one of the organisers of the Keep Her Lit festival which started in the Kilkenny village last year in memory of two local men who’d contributed so much to their community, Dave Donohoe and Johnny O’Donnell.

The group fundraised to plant trees at least year’s event but found that someone had destroyed their efforts the night after they were planted.

Jadzia’s been telling our Sue Nunn that she’s hoping the vandals won’t appear again after they re-planted the trees and adds that despite the disappointment they are planning to do another batch of tree planting after this year’s folk and traditional music event which runs from 18th to 20th of August.

Hear the conversation on The Way It Is last evening here: