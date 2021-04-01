Men in Carlow and Kilkenny among those coming forward for help in tackling their own abusive tendencies

Local men are coming forward for help in tackling their own abusive tendencies.

Men Ending Domestic Abuse (MEND) are trying to reduce the current high levels of domestic violence by working with the perpetrators of it.

The group, which runs a programme in Carlow and Kilkenny, deal mostly with abusers who have been referred to them by TUSLA or other social services.

But MEND’s John Doyle has been telling our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is that they’re also seeing a rise in the number of self-referrals.

Listen back here: