MEPs have voted to introduce tougher road safety rules across the European Union.

The European Commission heard proposals that would see motorists disqualified for serious road safety offences will result in mandatory EU-wide driving ban.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ireland South MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurcú said a loophole has now been closed.

She’s told KCLR News; “Right now a driver can be disqualified for drink-driving causing death in Poland on a Friday and be driving from Tralee to Tramore the following Tuesday, so thankfully this week as part of new road safety measures we voted in the European Parliament for new laws that ensure that drivers who are disqualified from driving in one EU country will be banned from driving across all EU member states and countries”.

Meanwhile, Divisional Roads Policing Inspector Paul Donohoe has a plea to motorists across Carlow and Kilkenny for this weekend.